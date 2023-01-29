Proface warns against increasing superstitions among professionals

January 29, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The two-day professional family conference of Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation titled ‘Proface’ concluded at Kuttippuram on Sunday with a clarion call against increasing superstitions among professionals.

“It is a matter of grave concern that educated professionals are increasingly falling prey to spiritual exploitations and superstitions in spite of their intellectual growth,” pointed out the conference.

“It is a matter of shame that some sections are seen blindly embracing godmen who claim divinity without even bothering to know about their antecedents,” the conference said.

The meet called upon the government to address unemployment prevalent among educated people. The lack of quality of professional campuses and lack of job opportunities in the State were the key reasons for rising unemployment. “The government should address the issue by enhancing the employability skills of the youth,” the conference said.

Addressing a session on Sunday, Syed Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, said the neo-liberal arguments were pulling society back from the progress.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation State president P.N. Abdul Latheef Madani inaugurated the second day’s meet. Syed Patel from Mumbai delivered the keynote address.

Quran scholar Kunhimohammed Madani Parappur, Mohammed Kutty Kanniyan, Wisdom Youth State president K. Thajuddin Swalahi, and young scholars Jamshir Swalahi, Mohammed Mubashir, and Adil Abdul Fathah spoke.

Around 3,000 delegates from across the State attended the two-day conference held at five venues.