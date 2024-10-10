GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prof. Shobheendran commemoration on October 12

Published - October 10, 2024 11:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The first death anniversary of environmentalist T. Shobheendran is being observed with a variety of programmes in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts under the aegis of the Prof. Shobheendran Foundation on October 12 (Saturday). The observance includes planting saplings in his memory, honouring trees, ‘Haritha Yatra’ (a green walk), and setting up a green home.

The Haritha Yatra will begin from Kozhikode in the morning and head towards Chooralmala in Wayanad where a massive banyan tree that survived the recent landslides will be honoured. Wayanad district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar will inaugurate a ‘Green get-together’ later. An exhibition of nature paintings and rendering of songs on nature and environment will be part of the get-together.

N. Badusha, an associate of Prof. Shobheendran, will deliver the commemoration talk. Environmentalists Basheer Anand John of the Western Ghats Protection Committee, Ustad Vaidyar, Hamsa Madikkai, and K.B.R. Kannan will speak.

Several ‘Smrithi Vrisksham’ (commemoration trees or saplings) will be planted along the Kozhikode-Thamarassery-Wayanad route. Organisations willing to take care of them shall contact 94472-62801 for details.

Published - October 10, 2024 11:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / environmental politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.