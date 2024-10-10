Prof. Shobheendran commemoration on October 12

The first death anniversary of environmentalist T. Shobheendran is being observed with a variety of programmes in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts under the aegis of the Prof. Shobheendran Foundation on October 12 (Saturday). The observance includes planting saplings in his memory, honouring trees, ‘Haritha Yatra’ (a green walk), and setting up a green home.

The Haritha Yatra will begin from Kozhikode in the morning and head towards Chooralmala in Wayanad where a massive banyan tree that survived the recent landslides will be honoured. Wayanad district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar will inaugurate a ‘Green get-together’ later. An exhibition of nature paintings and rendering of songs on nature and environment will be part of the get-together.

N. Badusha, an associate of Prof. Shobheendran, will deliver the commemoration talk. Environmentalists Basheer Anand John of the Western Ghats Protection Committee, Ustad Vaidyar, Hamsa Madikkai, and K.B.R. Kannan will speak.

Several ‘Smrithi Vrisksham’ (commemoration trees or saplings) will be planted along the Kozhikode-Thamarassery-Wayanad route. Organisations willing to take care of them shall contact 94472-62801 for details.