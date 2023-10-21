HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prof. B. Ananthakrishnan is new VC of Kalamandalam

October 21, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Prof. B. Ananthakrishnan has been appointed as the new Vice-chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University.

Prof. Ananthakrishnan is currently the Head of the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Hyderabad. He has been working there in various positions for the last 23 years.

Hailing from Sasthamkotta in Kollam district, he has served as executive committee member of the International Federation for Theatre Research. He is the founder and first general secretary of the Indian Society for Theatre Research.

Specialising in Indian performance studies, he has published articles on Indian theatre in many national and international journals. He has contributed to various anthologies and encyclopedias such as the Encyclopedia of Asian Theatre. He has presented papers in various universities in the country and abroad.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.