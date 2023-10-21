Prof. B. Ananthakrishnan is new VC of Kalamandalam

October 21, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thrissur

Prof. B. Ananthakrishnan has been appointed as the new Vice-chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University.

Prof. Ananthakrishnan is currently the Head of the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Hyderabad. He has been working there in various positions for the last 23 years.

Hailing from Sasthamkotta in Kollam district, he has served as executive committee member of the International Federation for Theatre Research. He is the founder and first general secretary of the Indian Society for Theatre Research.

Specialising in Indian performance studies, he has published articles on Indian theatre in many national and international journals. He has contributed to various anthologies and encyclopedias such as the Encyclopedia of Asian Theatre. He has presented papers in various universities in the country and abroad.