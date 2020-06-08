Products from aquatic weeds

Alappuzha

First student start-up from S.D. College

A team of researchers and students has launched EichhoTech, a start-up venture aimed at utilising the aquatic weed Eichhornia crassipes (Water Hyacinth) for the manufacturing of a diverse range of eco-friendly value-added products.

It was inaugurated by A.M. Ariff, MP, on Friday.

Anoop Kumar V., a research scholar at the P. G. Department of Zoology and Research Centre, of Sanatana Dharma (SD) College, Alappuzha is the chief executive officer and team leader of the start-up.

Other members include Haree Krishna, Issac George and Arya. S, all postgraduates from the Zoology Department of the college.

G. Nagendra Prabhu, principal investigator, Centre for Research on Aquatic Resources, S.D. College, Alappuzha will guide the team as its mentor and transfer technologies that he had developed over 20 years to the start-up.

Mr. Prabhu said that it was the first student start-up from S.D. College.

The value-added products from Water Hyacinth include biodegradable pots for indoor and outdoor plants, multi-purpose boards, pens, exclusive designer works of art, souvenirs among other things. The team has already secured financial assistance, external mentoring and technical support from experts for three years through the Young Innovators Programme of the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council of the State government, a pressnote issued here said.