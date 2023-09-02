HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Production of rice, major food crops dips in State, reveals annual report

Production of rice down to 5,62,097 tonnes in 2021-22 from 6,26,888 tonnes previous year, posting a decline of 10.34%. Acreage falls by 4.54%. The total area under food crops and non-food crops too dips

September 02, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The area under paddy and production fell in 2021-22 in Kerala compared to the previous fiscal, a trend visible in the case of several other important food crops as well, reveals the State-level Agricultural Statistics for 2021-22 published by the Department of Economics and Statistics.

Kerala had 1,95,734.15 hectares under paddy in 2021-22, a 4.54% decrease from 2020-21. “The production of rice decreased to 5,62,097 tonnes from 6,26,888 tonnes the previous year, which shows a decrease of 10.34%,” the annual report, published in August, noted.

Rice yield also fell from 3,091 kg per hectare to 2,872 kg per hectare. Both wetland and dryland paddy cultivation fell in 2021-22. While wetland paddy area fell by 7,914.62 hectares, dryland paddy area fell from 3,175.46 hectares to 1,783.77 hectares. The report also presents another set of data which amply reveals the dismaying trend in paddy cultivation over the years. ‘‘The area of paddy cultivation decreased by 77.66% during the year 2021-22 as compared to that of year 1975-76,’‘ it says.

During this period, the area under food crops decreased by 4.94% and non-food crops, by 0.03%. Banana and plantain cultivation witnessed a drop in area under the crops and production. Banana production fell from 5,44,188.717 tonnes in 2020-21 to 4,61,244 tonnes, while area under the crop fell by 15.04% in 2021-22 over the previous year. Plantain production dropped from 4,12,864.399 tonnes to 4,10,011 tonnes. The area under plantain fell by 3.11%.

Coconut, an exception

Coconut, on the other hand, witnessed an increase in production and productivity. While production rose from 4,788 million nuts to 5,535 million nuts, the yield rate rose from 6,228 nuts per hectare to 7,231 nuts per hectare.

Vegetables, on the other hand, saw a 4.78% decrease in the area under cultivation compared to 2020-21. The total area under cultivation of vegetables in 2021-22 stood at 38,386 hectares, representing 4.29% of the total area under food crops.

Spices’ case

Among the spices, pepper and turmeric saw a dip in production while ginger production saw a 6.54% increase. The report also noted that the total area under plantation crops stood at 6,85,309 hectares in 2021-22, down from 6,87,014.15 hectares the previous year.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.