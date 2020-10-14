Kerala

Production of indigenous fish varieties to be enhanced

Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said that the government is planning to enhance production of indigenous fish varieties in inland waterbodies.

Speaking after inaugurating the peninsular carp hatchery at Thalapuzha in Wayanad district, the first such initiative in the country, on Tuesday, Ms. Mercykutty Amma said the project envisaged conservation and enrichment of indigenous carp variety of fish.

The project also aims to ensure food security, especially food security of tribal people in the district, the Minister said.

Farmers in the district should come forward to ensure availability of indigenous fish varieties and eliminate over-dependence on other districts for fish, Ms. Mercykutty Amma said.

Spawns will be produced at the centre, and they will be reared at a fingerlings rearing farm at Karapuzha. Later, they will be disbursed to farmers and released in reservoirs inside the forest.

The hatchery unit has been set up with technical assistance from the Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bengaluru, at a cost of ₹1.56 core. It has the capacity to produce 10 lakh spawns a year.

The fingerlings rearing farm at Karapuzha has been set up at a cost of ₹1.7 crore, and it can rear 30 lakh fingerlings a year.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2020 1:10:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/production-of-indigenous-fish-varieties-to-be-enhanced/article32848571.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY