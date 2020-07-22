Producers’ nod for starting film shooting

KOCHI

22 July 2020 18:58 IST

The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) has given its nod for starting shooting of new Malayalam movies from August 1. It had earlier taken a position against shooting of new movies stating that nearly 66 films were remaining unreleased following the crisis induced by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Registration of new movies will begin on August 1. The shooting can be held by adhering to the COVID-19 protocol prescribed by the authorities,” said B. Rakesh, treasurer of the KFPA.

The association decision follows the positive response to its plea for reducing the wages of actors and technicians in view of the financial crisis faced by the producers.

“The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala have agreed to cut the salary of artistes and technicians considering the present crisis,” said Mr. Rakesh.