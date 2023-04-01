HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Producers booked for ‘controversial’ theatre performance during Kozhikode arts fest

Show was staged to welcome participants to State School Arts festival in January

April 01, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Nadakkavu police here on Saturday registered a case against Perambra-based Malayalam Theatrical Heritage and Arts (MATHA) Centre for alleged portrayal of a terrorist in the traditional attire of a minority community in a theatrical performance staged to welcome the participants to the 61st State School Arts festival organised here in January.

The case was registered under Section 153 A (punishment for promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the centre director Kanakadas and 10 others behind the show. There were also instructions from the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court – 4 to book them.

The scenes allegedly presented in the theatrical performance as part of a welcome song had courted controversy during the school festival. This was followed by protests by various socio-political organisations over the “controversial content”. Functionaries of Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle were the first to lodge a petition with the police in connection with the matter. The statement of the MATHA team will be recorded soon as part of the inquiry, sources said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.