ADVERTISEMENT

Producer-filmmaker Aroma Mani passes away

Published - July 14, 2024 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Aroma Mani

Film producer and director M. Mani, known as ‘Aroma Mani’, who bankrolled some of the most popular Malayalam films over three decades, passed away here on Sunday, He was 65. Mani, who produced over 60 movies under the banners of Aroma Movie International and Sunitha Productions, had also directed 10 films, including the hit romantic drama Kuyiline Thedi (1983) .

ADVERTISEMENT

The list of his productions include an interesting mix of films of artistic quality, which fetched awards, as well as commercial entertainers that were major money-spinners.

Beginning his business career as a hotelier in the capital in the late 1970s, he turned into a film producer following a suggestion from actor Madhu. Mani debuted as a producer with Dheerasameere Yamuna Theere (1977), directed by Madhu.

Though commercial success eluded him initially, soon he was to develop a knack for identifying scripts that could resonate with the audience. He proved that he aimed for more than just commercial success by producing films like Padmarajan’s Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam (1985), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam and Kallan Pavithran (1981), as well as Sibi Malayil’s Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam (1986), which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, he produced some of the best commercial entertainers and thrillers the industry has seen, including Irupatham Noottandu (1987), Oru CBI Diary Kurippu (1988), August 1 (1988), Jagratha (1989), Kottayam Kunjachan (1990), Dhruvam (1993), Commissioner (1994), FIR (1999). Shyamaprasad’s critically acclaimed Artist (2013) was his last production.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US