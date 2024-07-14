Producer-filmmaker Aroma Mani passes away

Film producer and director M. Mani, known as ‘Aroma Mani’, who bankrolled some of the most popular Malayalam films over three decades, passed away here on Sunday, He was 65. Mani, who produced over 60 movies under the banners of Aroma Movie International and Sunitha Productions, had also directed 10 films, including the hit romantic drama Kuyiline Thedi (1983) .

The list of his productions include an interesting mix of films of artistic quality, which fetched awards, as well as commercial entertainers that were major money-spinners.

Beginning his business career as a hotelier in the capital in the late 1970s, he turned into a film producer following a suggestion from actor Madhu. Mani debuted as a producer with Dheerasameere Yamuna Theere (1977), directed by Madhu.

Though commercial success eluded him initially, soon he was to develop a knack for identifying scripts that could resonate with the audience. He proved that he aimed for more than just commercial success by producing films like Padmarajan’s Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam (1985), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam and Kallan Pavithran (1981), as well as Sibi Malayil’s Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam (1986), which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Later, he produced some of the best commercial entertainers and thrillers the industry has seen, including Irupatham Noottandu (1987), Oru CBI Diary Kurippu (1988), August 1 (1988), Jagratha (1989), Kottayam Kunjachan (1990), Dhruvam (1993), Commissioner (1994), FIR (1999). Shyamaprasad’s critically acclaimed Artist (2013) was his last production.