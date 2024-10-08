Produce case diary in case against Minister Saji Cherian, Kerala HC tells police

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the police to produce the case diary in a case registered against Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian in 2022 under the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act following his controversial remarks against the Constitution.

When a petition seeking to order a reinvestigation came up for hearing, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas asked the prosecution how could the investigation officer file a final report for dropping the case even before he received the forensic report on the voice sample of Mr. Cherian and the CD containing his controversial speech. In most of the cases, the police would await the result of the forensic examination before filing the final report. How could the police conclude that the there was no merit in the complaint against Mr. Cherian without analysing his speech along with the forensic examination report.

Disrespect

The court orally observed that it prima facie felt that the words spoken by the Minister amounted to showing disrespect to the Constitution. As of now one could not say that there was no disrespect to the Constitution in the Minister’s speech. The court orally observed that when the statute was amended in 2003, the disrespect shown to the national symbols, including the Constitution, had been made an offence.

In his petition, Baiju Noel, a lawyer, submitted that the investigation officer has made the process of investigation a mockery and filed the final report even without recording the statement of the witnesses. He submitted that it was obvious that the investigation was not fair and proper. The final report had been prepared with the sole intention of saving the Minister from the clutches of law. He, therefore, sought to set aside the final report and order a reinvestigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

Mr. Cherian, the representing Chengannur, had stepped down from the post of Minister following a furore over his controversial remarks. However, six months since his resignation, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] legislator was again made a Minister on January 4, 2023.

