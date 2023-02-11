Procurement price of RCN increased

February 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

The price-fixing committee constituted by the State government has increased the procurement price of raw cashew nut (RCN).

While RCN was procured for ₹105 per kilogram during previous years, this time the price will be ₹114. The aim is to procure the raw material needed for the operations of cashew processing units including public sector factories while ensuring better prices to domestic cashew farmers.

Cooperative societies will be in charge of procurement and the price was fixed as per the instructions of the government to prevent the exploitation of middlemen. As per an earlier decision, Kerala Bank will provide ₹35 crores to the Cashew Board for procuring RCN from domestic farmers.

The procurement will enable Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) and Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (CAPEX) factories to provide more working days to the labourers. The committee has urged farmers and the managing directors and governing bodies of PSUs to take appropriate measures to ensure quality raw material. Various PSUs including Aralam Farming Corporation Kerala Limited, Plantation Corporation, and State Farming Corporation, have been cultivating cashew and the Industries department had conducted meetings with them for hassle-free procurement. Aralam Farm produces the best quality RCN and the procurement from the 614 hectares of the farm was expected to benefit tribals engaged in the collection.

Apart from the surge in processing cost, the scarcity of RCN is the main issue aggravating the crisis in the cashew sector. The department had also taken steps to ensure that the RCN that was produced in plantations under the Agriculture, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and Jail departments was procured. The government has been implementing a range of programmes to boost domestic production and cashew cultivation. As part of the intensive plantation drive, Kerala State Agency for the expansion of Cashew Cultivation (KSACC) had distributed lakhs of high-yielding cashew grafts during the last few years.