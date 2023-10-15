Proclamation of Mamankam festival held in Kozhikode

October 15, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

Ever since the Mamankam festival was revived in 1991, the family of the erstwhile Zamorins have been part of the festivities. However, for the first time in centuries, a representative of the family made the Mamankam proclamation this year in Kozhikode, reviving the tradition of the Zamorin declaring the festival. The festival will be held from January 25-27, 2024.

Mamankam, a festival based at the Navamukunda temple in Thirunavaya in the present Malappuram district, used to be conducted in every twelve years on the banks of Bharathapuzha on the ‘Makam’ day of the month of Magha by the Zamorins of Kozhikode, who had snatched the position of ‘Raksha Purusha’ from Vellattiri, the ruler of Valluvanad in the 15th century. Since then, the festival became a bloodbath with the Vellattiri sending warriors every year to defeat the Zamorin and get the position back and the Zamorin’s warriors defending him. The whole festival was discontinued in the 18th century after Hyder Ali, the ruler of Mysore invaded north Kerala.

The festival was revived 30 years ago by the Mamankam Memorial Trust and Re-Echo, a cultural and environmental organisation based at Thirunavaya under the aegis of historian N.M.Namboothiri. It is now held annually on the Makam day of the month of Magha and includes a procession from the Thirumandamkunnu temple to Thirunavaya, visit to families involved with Mamankam, an arithmetic expo, sky gazing, honouring the Kalari masters and martial arts demonstration.

The proclamation of the festival this year was held at Tali Maha Temple in Kozhikode on Friday by T.R. Ramavarma, a representative of the Zamorin family. “This has happened for the first time after 268 years,” said Ummer Chirakkal, Chairman of the welcome committee of the ‘Mamanka Maholsavam’.

The festival is being organised these days as an opportunity for the students of history to understand the tradition of it. “Mamankam used to be part of history lessons in the school curriculum until around 1950. Students nowadays do not know much about it. A lot of students visit the festival every year now for the learning experience,” Mr. Chirakkal said.

Re-Echo is also trying to encourage the State to take over various ‘Mamankam memorials’ spread across the banks of Bharathapuzha to protect them. It has also been working for the comprehensive development of tourism on the river bank.

