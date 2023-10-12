Procession of Navaratri idols begins from Padmanabhapuram Palace

October 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The procession of idols marking the commencement of the Navaratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram began from Padmanabhapuram Palace in Kanyakumari on Thursday.

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan received the ceremonial sword from Director of Archaeology E. Dinesan at a function held at the Uppirika mansion on the palace premises. The Minister, in turn, presented the sword to temple joint commissioner Kanyakumary D. Retnavel Pandian as per tradition.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj, Travancore Devaswom Board president G. Ananthagopan, and Kanyakumari District Collector S.N. Sreedhar were present.

The procession started its journey to Thiruvananthapuram after a guard of honour by armed police units from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. While the idol of Saraswathy is being carried on an elephant, those of Velimala Kumara Swamy and Sucheendram Munnootinanga are being brought in palanquins.

Stopover

The idols will have an overnight stopover at the Mahadeva temple, Kuzhithurai. The procession will resume its journey on Friday morning and reach Kaliyikkavila on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border where it will be received by officials of the Kerala Police and Revenue and Devaswom departments.

The procession will reach Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday evening and the ceremonial sword will be accorded a reception at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple.

Locations

The idol of Saraswathy will be kept at the Navaratri mandapam, near the eastern entrance to the temple, while the idol of Kumaraswamy will be kept at the Devi temple, Aryasala, and that of Munnoottinanga at the Chenthitta temple.

The three idols will be taken back to Padmanabhapuram in a procession on October 26, marking the culmination of the Navaratri festival.