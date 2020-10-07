Processed sea cucumbers seized

Forest officials in Lakshadweep seized a consignment of 22 large sea cucumbers, which were found dried and processed using preservatives and worth ₹20 lakh, from an abandoned building in Agatti Monday night.

It is suspected that the consignment was to be smuggled into the mainland and from there to China and other southeast Asian countries. A probe is on to track down the suspects, all of whom are absconding. This is the seventh such crime to be reported in Lakshadweep this year.

A First Information Report for a wildlife offence has been registered at the Amini court. The seizure was made by a team led by Mohammed Sinan Yafus, officer in-charge of the Agatti range, based on a tip-off.

Shortly after the seizure, the Central Flying Squad team of the Department of Environment and Forests, headed by Afzual Rahman, along with fisheries officers from Kavaratti, rushed to the crime spot.

Syed Shaikh Koya, Range Forest Officer, has been appointed as investigating officer by the Chief Wildlife Warden.