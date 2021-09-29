Process waste water inside RTC garage: SHRC

Thiruvananthapuram

29 September 2021 01:03 IST

Plaint that oil-laced water collecting in front of nearby houses

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the KSRTC Managing Director and the city Corporation Secretary to take steps to process the waste water-oil mix inside the KSRTC city garage.

The direction was issued by commission chairperson Antony Dominic following a complaint by R. Balaraman who lives near the Vettimurichakotta. He complained that oil-laced waste water from the garage was collecting in front of the nearby houses.

The city Corporation Secretary informed the commission that the KSRTC had been issued notice to process the waste water inside the garage itself. The KSRTC told the commission that a pollution-control mechanism would be arranged inside the garage.