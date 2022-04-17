Process on to identify learning gaps in students

To identify learning gaps in language, reading and numeracy skills

To identify learning gaps in language, reading and numeracy skills

Amid warnings of immense learning loss worldwide owing to school closures in the wake of COVID-19, the State is making an attempt to identify where the gaps exist.

The District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) in the State will undertake an analysis of answer scripts of students in Classes 1 to 9 to identify learning gaps, be it in language, reading, or numeracy skills.

A group of teachers has been constituted in each district to analyse the answer scripts and identify gaps in some areas, if not all.

This will help them understand if students are not achieving the outcomes they are expected to at a certain stage, how much off-track they are, and if there exist pockets where the learning gaps are massive. The answer script analysis is expected to provide some indication of what the situation is.

Each DIET has been entrusted with a subject, and it will receive answer scripts for that subject from the remaining districts so that a cross-section of answer scripts becomes available for easy identification of gaps.

The analysis is being done using a form in which various indicators have been provided by the State Council of Educational Research and Training. The results of the answer script analysis are expected in a few days.