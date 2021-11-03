Process on for probing Kodakara heist, ED tells HC

Agency to file statement explaining steps taken

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that it has started the process for probing the Kodakara black money heist case by opening file relating to the crime.

The submission was made by the counsel for the ED when a petition filed by Salim Madavur, president of the Lok Tantrik Yuva Janata Dal, seeking a directive to the ED to probe the economic offences as revealed in the investigation by the police into the Kodakara heist case came up for hearing before the court

The ED’s counsel submitted that there were altogether 22 accused and 219 witnesses in the case. The ED would soon file a statement before the court explaining the steps taken to probe the case.

According to the petitioner, illegal funds to the tune of ₹3.5 crore meant for the Assembly election campaign of a political party was looted from near Kodakara, Thrissur, on April 3. Initially, a case was registered on a complaint by the owner of the vehicle saying that ₹25 lakh was looted. However, further investigation had revealed that the lost amount came to almost ₹3.5 crore. The investigation had revealed commission of an economic offence punishable under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. But the ED had refused to take any decision despite him filing several representations.