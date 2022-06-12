Probe zeroes in on suspect in RDO court theft case

June 12, 2022 23:34 IST

The police and revenue officials have zeroed in on the suspect in the case relating to the theft of gold and other valuables from the court of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) at the Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate.

According to official sources, the investigation teams have found credible evidence to prove the involvement of an official who retired from service last year in the crime. A native of Thiruvananthapuram, he is suspected to have been the custodian of the chest key for nearly a year during which the theft is believed to have taken place.

The probe had focused on seven employees who had officiated as senior superintendent since 2019. The Peroorkada police have also been investigating whether the former employee had received assistance from any other people at the Collectorate.