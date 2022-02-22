Probe unearths irregularities in MBA section of MGU

Syndicate panel probe follows bribery charges against section assistant

An investigation by a Syndicate subcommittee of Mahatma Gandhi University into the bribery charges against C.J. Elsy, a section assistant with the MBA section, has unearthed “several irregularities of serious nature, abuse of power and misconduct” by the accused.

The findings were based on a verification of documents pertaining to the mercy chance exams conducted from November 2020 for MBA students between 2001 to 2014. Though there were no irregularities in the mark entry tabulation and result publication of the student who had lodged the bribery complaint, the mark counterfoils of a couple of students were found to have been tampered with to award higher marks.

A verification of documents pertaining to the mercy chance examinations in 2020 found that mark counterfoils of at least a couple of other students who had written the third semester examinations were tampered with to award higher marks.

A verification of the varsity software confirmed that marks were entered into the system from the login ID 906, which belonged to Elsy. Besides this, lapses by the section in entry of marks in the tabulation register from the counterfoils too were found.

The investigation team also received evidence of the accused official receiving ₹75,000 as bribe from yet another student who appeared for his first semester examination during the mercy chance. The student, who completed MBA from an affiliated college in 2015 , handed over the money in two installments to expedite the award of degree certificate.

The team also pointed to dereliction of duty by Sajan I., section officer entrusted with verifying the entry of marks by the section assistant, and also discrepancies in his attendance roster. Besides recommending disciplinary action against Mr.Sajan, the subcommittee called for an explanation from Assistant Registrar Asif Muhammad A. for his failure in reporting the dereliction of duty by a section under him.

It also recommended special drives for distribution of degree certificates as applications for 8,998 digital and 1,385 non-digital degree certificates are pending. Similarly, the officers concerned should ensure follow-up of the applications seeking evaluation of the 267 PhD thesis pending with the varsity.

The other key recommendations include regulations with regard to the issue of salary certificates to employees for availing themselves of loans or chit funds and addressing the shortcomings in the varsity software and introduction of a double entry system for tabulation of marks.

“Based on the report, a meeting of the varsity Syndicate that met here on February 21 placed Mr.Sajan under suspension, besides serving a notice seeking explanation to the Assistant Registrar concerned,” Prakash Kumar B., varsity Registrar, told The Hindu.

Elsy has remained under suspension since her arrest by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths in January while receiving bribe for issuing the mark list and provisional certificate to a student.

As the per the case, the accused official had received ₹1.25 lakh from the student for issuing her mark list along with the provisional certificate.