Probe underway into Thiruvananthapuram woman’s death

The Kerala Women’s Commission has registered a case in connection with the death of Peroorkada native Maya Murali whose body was found in a rubber plantation near Kattakada a day ago.

The police continued efforts to trace the whereabouts of her partner, Kudappanakunnu native Renjith, and another person who used to frequent their rented house in Kavuvila.

The presence of bruise marks on Maya’s eyes and chest has strengthened the possibility of murder. The couple had been living in the house since January. Maya’s two daughters have been residing with her family in Harvipuram.