Probe under way into woman’s death at Perambra

March 13, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

A comprehensive investigation is under way into the unnatural death of a 26-year old housewife from Perambra’s Nochad village. It was on Tuesday morning that the half-naked body of the woman was found in a rivulet in the village which was initially suspected to be a case of drowning.

The body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. Though the cause of death was found to be “drowning”, the forensic surgeon who conducted the post-mortem will visit the spot on Thursday for further verification.

Police sources said that the concerns raised by the surgeon could not be ruled out in the wake of doubts raised by local residents and family members of the woman. The ornaments worn by her had been found stolen which was one of the reasons for the intensified probe, they said.

Meanwhile, police officers associated with the probe declined to reveal details about the probe. They said there were suspicious circumstances which should be examined.

It was on March 11 that the woman who was reportedly returning from her mother’s house at Valoor went missing near Nochad. The relatives approached the police as her phone was found switched off. A case of unnatural death has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

