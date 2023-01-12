Probe under way into illegal investment scheme in Kozhikode

January 12, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have recovered several business documents and computers from a private financial institution near Palazhi in the city which was suspected of operating a major investment fraud in partnership with a Kannur-based firm.

The documents, reportedly having details of hundreds of investors who lost money and particulars of mobilised funds which were diverted to other accounts, were recovered during a flash raid on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore fraud.

Police sources said there were two written petitions against the city-based firm from its own employees. The employees together claimed that they had lost around ₹37 lakh in the alleged cheating. They made the investment expecting a higher return in the form of interest. Nearly 20 employees were reportedly part of the scheme.

According to sources, a majority of those who fell victim to the scheme in the past two years were from Kasaragod and Wayanad districts. Many of them did not even file individual petitions foreseeing legal complications, they said.

Police sources said two of the company directors who coordinated the its operations in Kannur had already been arrested. On completion of verification of seized documents from the Kozhikode office, the other team leaders would also be arrested, they added.