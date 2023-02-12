Probe under way into death of tribesperson near Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

February 12, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the unnatural death of a 46-year-old tribesperson from Wayanad who was allegedly questioned and roughed up by a group of people near the Kozhikode Government Medical College on the charges of stealing a mobile phone.

The incident that allegedly led to the death of the Paravayal colony member Viswanathan took place on February 9. The victim’s family alleged that there were suspicious elements behind the death of the man who was unable to withstand the public humiliation and assault he faced on the medical college premises.

The medical college police, who registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said the body of the victim was found hanging near an old building on Saturday. The search was on for him after he went missing from the medial college premises on February 9, they said.

It was on February 7 that the Wayanad native reached the Institute of Maternal and Child Health for his wife’s delivery. The couple was blessed with a baby boy the following day. The alleged harassment took place while he was staying back in the bystanders’ area. Though he reportedly denied his involvement in any theft, the people who harassed him were not ready to accept his version. They were also hesitant to approach the police for a fair investigation.

Police sources said all efforts were on to recover the closed-circuit television camera visuals from various locations to examine the incident in detail and track the suspected attackers. The statement of the security guards at the medical college hospital who reportedly witnessed the incident would be recorded as part of the inquiry, they said.

