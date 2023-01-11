ADVERTISEMENT

Probe under way into alleged torching of protest pandal

January 11, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KANNUR

Samithi leaders say incident part of planned attempt to reverse course of strike

The Hindu Bureau

The police have begun investigation into the alleged torching of a pandal erected by Kariyap Janakiya Samrakasha Samithi that has been protesting against a company involved in fish processing at Kariyap in Kankol-Alappadamba grama panchayat in Kannur district.

Since December last year, the Samithi has been protesting against Sagarpearl Seafood Products that manufactures fish oil and pellet food. Local residents have been in protest mode to draw the attention of authorities to the stench emanating from the plant, while a few have been complaining of skin allergies.

Protest committee convenor Joby Peter had recently accused Alappadamba CPI(M) local secretary T. Vijayan of threatening him for sharing reports in a social media group that T.I. Madhusoodhanan, MLA, had called off his visit to Kariyap fearing protests, on January 3. This did not go down well with the party leadership, and Mr. Vijayan reportedly called Joby and asked him to delete the post. Incidentally, the pandal was allegedly set ablaze around the same time.

Samithi leaders said the incident was part of a planned attempt to reverse the course of the strike.

Tar mixing plant

Meanwhile, residents of Alakode have launched a protest against a tar mixing plant in the locality. They alleged that the unit has been causing air and noise pollution.

