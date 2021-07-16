Probe team questions BJP leaders in bribery case

The district crime branch team on Friday questioned local BJP leaders in the Manjeshwar bribery case.

The team led by DySP Satish Kumar questioned BJP Manjeshwar constituency president Manikanda Rai and others. The interrogation was based on K. Sundara's statement, who alleged that he was threatened and was paid money for withdrawing his candidature during the Assembly election.

The team also questioned them about the photo taken along with Sundara on the eve of the withdrawal of his candidature. Mr. Rai, who was questioned after being issued a notice, said that the BJP would co-operate with the probe.

BJP Kasaragod district president K. Sreekanth said the questioning was part of a government-police conspiracy.