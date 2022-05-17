Probe team confirms upcoming actor died by suicide

Police brush aside allegations of complicity by husband’s family in death

Kozhikode

The scientific team that investigated the death of model-turned-actor Shahana in Kozhikode recently has come to the conclusion that the small rope found at her house could indeed have been used by Shahana to commit suicide. The autopsy report has also confirmed that it was a case of death by hanging.

The police have brushed aside allegations by Shahana’s family that her husband’s family members were somehow involved in the case, as the couple have been living separately for a year. On the other hand, her husband, Sajjad, who is now under remand in the district jail, has allegedly confirmed that he used to beat her up for money.

The police now need to collect information from Shahana’s house in Kasaragod. The chargesheet will be submitted as soon as the chemical analysis report is out.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek the help and counselling support by contacting Thanal suicide prevention centre on 04952760000/ WhatsApp 7902281306.