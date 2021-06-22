Probe team collects more evidence in poll bribery case

A team of the District Crime Branch investigating the election bribery case against BJP State president K. Surendran collected further evidence by visiting the hotel where K. Sundara was allegedly given money to withdraw his nomination papers for the State Assembly election.

Mr. Sundara had claimed that the BJP had paid him money to withdraw his nomination papers filed to contest in the election from Manjeswaram. He said the papers to withdraw the nomination were prepared at the hotel in the presence of BJP leaders, including Sunil Naik, who was questioned by the police in the Kodakara scam.

Based on this statement, the police investigating the case took Mr. Sundara to the hotel for evidence collection.

The police spent half an hour gathering information from hotel officials at Adukkathbayal.

On 29 June, Mr. Sundara will record his confession in private before the First Class Judicial Magistrate. Based on this statement, the district crime branch has decided to invoke criminal charges against more local BJP leaders in the case.