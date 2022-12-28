HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe sought into ‘vandalism’ of historical temple in Kottayam

The 1,000-year-old tomb of the Karimala Arayan was found allegedly vandalised on December 26

December 28, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Mala Araya Maha sabha, an organisation of the Malayarayan community, here on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the alleged vandalisation of the tomb of the Karimala Arayan which is located along the traditional trekking path to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

According to the organisation, the 1,000-year-old tomb – a place of worship for various tribal communities and Sabarimala devotees – was found allegedly vandalised on December 26. It also sought a probe into whether the episode had any connections with an alleged move to close down the traditional trekking path through the Sabarimala forests.

Related Topics

Kottayam

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.