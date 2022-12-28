Probe sought into ‘vandalism’ of historical temple in Kottayam

December 28, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Mala Araya Maha sabha, an organisation of the Malayarayan community, here on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the alleged vandalisation of the tomb of the Karimala Arayan which is located along the traditional trekking path to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

According to the organisation, the 1,000-year-old tomb – a place of worship for various tribal communities and Sabarimala devotees – was found allegedly vandalised on December 26. It also sought a probe into whether the episode had any connections with an alleged move to close down the traditional trekking path through the Sabarimala forests.