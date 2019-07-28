Probe sought into land erosion, well collapse

Incidents of land erosion on river banks and groundwater wells caving in reported from some parts of the district should be probed by officials of the departments concerned, the District Development Committee (DDC) has said.

As there were incidents of riverside land erosion and collapse of wells in some areas of the district after the monsoon gained strength, officials of Irrigation, Soil and Water Conservation, Forest and Revenue Departments should visit the areas and take necessary steps to assuage the fears of people, the DPC meeting held here on Saturday held.

James Mathew, MLA, said there was no letup in incidents of land erosion in the thickly populated Pamburuthi and Koralalai islands in the Valapattanam river. There should be a comprehensive mechanism to find a permanent solution to the problem, he said, adding that the prospects of planting shrubs and other methods to check land erosion should be explored. He also called for the adoption of locally suitable preventive methods after consultations.

The meeting urged local bodies to take stringent action against construction of walls that posed threat to life and property.

Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, who was present at the meeting, applauded the district administration for its prompt intervention to address waterlogging and flooding in parts of the Kannur Corporation that had led to the shifting of families to relief camps.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said officials would be given instructions under the disaster management rules to clear blockages that prevented the natural flow of rainwater.

If the blocks are not cleared within the stipulated time, the expenditure of the process will be levied from the authorities concerned, he added. He also ordered the removal of unauthorised advertisement hoardings.

MLAs Sunny Joseph, T.V. Rajesh, and C. Krishnan and District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh were also present.