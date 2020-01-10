Probe sought into forest range officer’s death

Rights activist Raymond Antony has approached the Kerala High Court seeking an investigation into the death of forest range officer Sharmila Jayaram in an accident at Attappady on December 24.
Mr. Antony, in his complaint, alleged the involvement of ganja lobby in the death of Sharmila. Her jeep had fallen off a bridge into the River Bhavani at Chemmannur in Attappady on December 24 evening. She died after a week in hospital.
The jeep driver Ubaid too had died in the accident.
Mr. Antony said Sharmila had been in the forefront of the raids against ganja lobby.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.