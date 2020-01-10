Kerala

Probe sought into forest range officer’s death

Involvement of ganja lobby in Sharmila’s death alleged

Rights activist Raymond Antony has approached the Kerala High Court seeking an investigation into the death of forest range officer Sharmila Jayaram in an accident at Attappady on December 24.

Mr. Antony, in his complaint, alleged the involvement of ganja lobby in the death of Sharmila. Her jeep had fallen off a bridge into the River Bhavani at Chemmannur in Attappady on December 24 evening. She died after a week in hospital.

The jeep driver Ubaid too had died in the accident.

Mr. Antony said Sharmila had been in the forefront of the raids against ganja lobby.

