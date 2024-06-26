Probe sought into death of MBBS student of Palakkad medical college

A people’s forum that supported the recent student agitation at Government Medical College, Palakkad, has alleged mystery in the death of a medical student at the college hostel on Tuesday night.

Vishnu, a second-year MBBS student of the college, was found dead in the hostel on Tuesday night. His family hailing from Kollam too alleged mystery in his death.

People’s forum conveners Arumughan Pathichira and Raymant Antony, in a memorandum to the Chief Minister, demanded an investigation into Vishnu’s death.

Vishnu had supported his seniors who went on a strike demanding better facilities and appointment of permanent teachers at the medical college.

The medical college functioning under the State Scheduled Castes Development department has been facing a serious neglect from the authorities.

Mr. Pathichira and Mr. Antony alleged that the students who resorted to the recent strike had undergone various kinds of mental torture.