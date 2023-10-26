HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe sought into atrocities against tribal workers from Wayanad on plantations in Karnataka

October 26, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Tribal organisations in Wayanad have sought the intervention of the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala to stop the alleged exploitation of workers from Wayanad in Karnataka’s coffee and ginger farms.

An action committee constituted under the aegis of the Adivasi Kshema Samithi (AKS), a tribal outfit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], urged the governments to probe the “unnatural deaths” of tribal workers from the district on coffee and ginger plantations in Karnataka, especially in Coorg district. Former MLA and action committee chairman C.K. Saseendran said the members of the organisation would meet Kerala and Karnataka Chief Ministers along with the kin of the deceased workers soon and submit their grievances.

A petition would be filed before the Karnataka ​High ​Court seeking an investigation into the “unnatural deaths and atrocities” against tribal workers, he added.

A habeas corpus petition would also be filed in the Kerala High Court to find out Vasu, a tribal worker from the Golur tribal hamlet in Noolpuzha in the district, who had gone missing in Karnataka, he said.

Many a time, women and children were subjected to sexual exploitation and torture, he alleged.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.