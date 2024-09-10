Probe sought into alleged police excesses in Malappuram

The Kerala Muslim Jamat has sought a comprehensive investigation into the alleged police excesses in Malappuram district under the leadership of former District Police Chief S. Sujith Das, who is currently under suspension.

“The State government should display the courage to control police officers who violate the basic tenets of policing,” said the Muslim Jamat. It added that Malappuram was much low in crime record rate in the country. It demanded that all cases charged under the supervision of Mr. Sujith Das be scrutinised and reviewed, and unlawful slapping of charges be withdrawn.

