ADVERTISEMENT

Probe sought into alleged police excesses in Malappuram

Published - September 10, 2024 08:14 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Muslim Jamat has sought a comprehensive investigation into the alleged police excesses in Malappuram district under the leadership of former District Police Chief S. Sujith Das, who is currently under suspension.

“The State government should display the courage to control police officers who violate the basic tenets of policing,” said the Muslim Jamat. It added that Malappuram was much low in crime record rate in the country. It demanded that all cases charged under the supervision of Mr. Sujith Das be scrutinised and reviewed, and unlawful slapping of charges be withdrawn.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US