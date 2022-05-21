Probe reveals cop ran ‘blade mafia’

Staff Reporter May 21, 2022 20:37 IST

He allegedly subjected his wife to cruelty leading her to commit suicide with her kids

The police investigation into the suspected murder-suicide of a woman and her two children at a police quarters here has revealed that her husband was involved in 'blade mafia' business (illegal moneylending). Najeela (28) and two children, Tippu Sultan (5) and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Malala, were found dead on May 10. The police suspect the woman had ended her life after killing the two children. A day later, the police arrested her husband Rameez, a civil police officer. He was booked under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Officials said the accused had repeatedly assaulted Najeela asking her to bring dowry from her family in order to run his moneylending business. The police said that they had recovered a bag belonging to Rameez from a relative's home. It contained ₹1 lakh in cash, title deeds, and other documents. Rameez was suspended from service last week.



