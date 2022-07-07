Probe points to crude bomb explosion at Mattannur

Two Assam natives were killed in the blast on Wednesday

Preliminary probe by the investigating and forensic team of the police found pieces of steel indicating a crude bomb explosion that killed a man and his son at a rented house in Mattanur on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased Fazal Haq, 42, and Shahidul, 22, both natives of Berpatta in Assam, were into scrap business, collecting plastic bottles in the house.

Shafiqul, another son of Fazal Haq, said the duo had arrived at Kasimukku in Mattanur three months ago. He added that the explosion had taken place when he had gone out. He suspects that the blast could have happened when they tried to open a steel container collected from a field.

The roof of the house had collapsed in the impact of the explosion.