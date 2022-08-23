Probe ordered into violent SFI stir at Karyavattom

ADVERTISEMENT

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has instituted an enquiry into the violent agitation that was conducted by Students Federation of India (SFI) activists against the alleged refusal to re-admit a former student to the Government College, Karyavattom, on Monday.

Replying to a submission by Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan in the House on Tuesday, Dr. Bindu said the Director of Collegiate Education had been directed to conduct a comprehensive probe.

The Kazhakuttom police arrested six people in the incident and let them off on bail later. Two cases were registered in connection with the agitation during which the protesters laid siege to the office of the College Principal and engaged in a clash with the police.

Dr. Bindu said the applicant, Rohit Raj, had completed B.Sc Statistics in the college during 2018-21 and applied for admission in the same course. He received allotment to the college under the SC/ST reservation quota through the centralised allotment process of Kerala University. However, the college authorities had decided against admitting him in view of his track record.

Mr. Satheesan demanded concrete steps to rein in criminal activities on campuses.