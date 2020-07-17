Probe ordered into death of woman, child

KANNUR

17 July 2020 01:01 IST

The State Human Rights Commission has ordered an inquiry into an alleged incident of medical negligence in which a woman and her new-born child died.

P. Mohandas, judicial member of the commission, directed the Kannur District Police Chief to appoint an officer not below the rank of DYSP and submit a report within 30 days.

The accused, Dr. Venugopal of Josegiri Hospital, Thalassery, has to submit an explanation within 30 days, the commission said.

Shafna, a native of Muzhippilangad, Kannur, was admitted to the hospital on July 10 and she gave birth on July 11.

According to the complaint by Shafna's mother, Ayesha, the doctor and the staff kept the family in the dark and did not inform them about the health condition of Shafna or the new-born child.