Probe ordered as people fall ill after eating fish

Many seek medical treatment at Nedumkandam

Health Minister Veena George on Saturday issued directions to the Food Safety Commissioner to take stern action following complaints of health problems after consumption of fish purchased from local vendors at Thookkupalam market in Nedumkandam.

Those who consumed the cooked fish reported abdominal pain, vomiting tendency, and headache and sought medical help. There were also reports that cats were found dead after eating the uncooked fish parts.

‘For two years’

V.K. Prasanth, Medical Officer, Family Health Centre, Mundieruma said on Saturday that for the past two years, the number of persons seeking treatment with similar symptoms had increased. Children were the most affected. They used to say that they fell ill after eating fish. Sea fish like sardine and mackerel could be the main cause, he said.

He added that the Health department and the Food and Safety authorities had been requested to conduct a check-up to identify any toxic residues in the fish from chemical preservatives used by sellers. No action was taken, he said.

Thookkupalam resident Santhoshkumar had given a written complaint that cats in the area died after eating the fish parts. He had said that many families in the area had faced problems after eating cooked fish.

Dr. Prasanth said it was not known whether the vendors were applying chemical preservatives before the fish was brought to the area.