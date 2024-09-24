Probe ordered against illegal waste dumping in quarries in Kannur

District Collector Arun K. Vijayan has ordered an investigation into complaints of waste being illegally dumped in laterite stone quarries in Kannur. The Collector directed the Joint Director of Local Self-Government department to submit a report on the matter and ensure enhanced surveillance on quarries.

The order was issued at a meeting of the district-level executive committee of the ‘Malinya Muktam Nava Keralam’ campaign (Garbage-free New Kerala People’s campaign), which is set to commence on October 2. The campaign aims to create a garbage-free Kerala by promoting sustainable waste management practices. A separate meeting will be convened to address waste management and stray cattle issues in the Kannur Corporation.

District panchayat president P.P. Divya, who chaired the meeting, stressed the need to eliminate the use of single-use glasses and plates across the district.

As part of the campaign, 93 model waste management projects will be launched in Kannur on Gandhi Jayanthi day. The district-level launch will feature the dedication of a ‘sanitary fence’ on Nedumpoyil - Wayanad road in Kanichar panchayat, designed to prevent further garbage dumping.

The campaign logo was also unveiled at the meeting.

