GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe ordered against illegal waste dumping in quarries in Kannur

Published - September 24, 2024 01:08 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Arun K. Vijayan has ordered an investigation into complaints of waste being illegally dumped in laterite stone quarries in Kannur. The Collector directed the Joint Director of Local Self-Government department to submit a report on the matter and ensure enhanced surveillance on quarries.

The order was issued at a meeting of the district-level executive committee of the ‘Malinya Muktam Nava Keralam’ campaign (Garbage-free New Kerala People’s campaign), which is set to commence on October 2. The campaign aims to create a garbage-free Kerala by promoting sustainable waste management practices. A separate meeting will be convened to address waste management and stray cattle issues in the Kannur Corporation.

District panchayat president P.P. Divya, who chaired the meeting, stressed the need to eliminate the use of single-use glasses and plates across the district.

As part of the campaign, 93 model waste management projects will be launched in Kannur on Gandhi Jayanthi day. The district-level launch will feature the dedication of a ‘sanitary fence’ on Nedumpoyil - Wayanad road in Kanichar panchayat, designed to prevent further garbage dumping.

The campaign logo was also unveiled at the meeting.

Published - September 24, 2024 01:08 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.