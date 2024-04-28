Probe ordered after woman undergoing treatment at Alappuzha MCH dies

April 28, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 31-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment for an infection at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha after giving birth to a baby more than a month ago at the same hospital died on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as Shibina of Ambalappuzha. Tension prevailed at the MCH after relatives staged a protest alleging medical negligence.

Shibina was admitted to the MCH on March 21. She gave birth to a child on March 26. Her relatives said that she remained in the hospital, mostly in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), for the past month after developing the infection following the delivery.

According to the hospital authorities, the woman died due to cardiac arrest. “She was suffering from a urinary tract infection when admitted to the MCH in March. The infection worsened after the delivery and affected her liver, kidney and other organs. As her condition improved, she was shifted to the ward from the ICU a week ago. Two days ago she suffered a cardiac arrest and was re-admitted to the ICU. On Sunday, she succumbed to another cardiac arrest,” said MCH superintendent Dr. Abdul Salam.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into the incident. The inquiry will be conducted by the Joint Director of Medical Education. .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.