ADVERTISEMENT

Probe ordered after infant’s body found from swamp near Thiruvalla

August 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulikkezhu police have launched a probe into the discovery of a partially decomposed body of a six- month-old baby girl from a swamp near Thiruvalla late on Saturday.

According to the police, the body was discovered accidentally when an employee of a nearby shop launched a search to identify the source of foul smell emanating from the location. The body, which was beyond identification, had some of its limbs missing.

A post-mortem examination suggested that the body was at least three days old. The police have launched a probe and collected CCTV footage to identify who dumped the body at the location .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A special team under the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) , Thiruvalla, has been constituted for the investigation. With the post-mortem examination failing to ascertain the exact cause of death, investigators have decided to subject the internal organs of the body for a forensic analysis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US