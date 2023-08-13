Probe ordered after infant’s body found from swamp near Thiruvalla

August 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Pulikkezhu police have launched a probe into the discovery of a partially decomposed body of a six- month-old baby girl from a swamp near Thiruvalla late on Saturday.

According to the police, the body was discovered accidentally when an employee of a nearby shop launched a search to identify the source of foul smell emanating from the location. The body, which was beyond identification, had some of its limbs missing.

A post-mortem examination suggested that the body was at least three days old. The police have launched a probe and collected CCTV footage to identify who dumped the body at the location .

A special team under the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) , Thiruvalla, has been constituted for the investigation. With the post-mortem examination failing to ascertain the exact cause of death, investigators have decided to subject the internal organs of the body for a forensic analysis.