Probe on to unearth bank loan frauds

Thiruvananthapuram

25 July 2020 23:39 IST

Interrogation of a man who was arrested by the Attingal police and remanded on the charge of forging documents to secure vehicle loans and hiding the fact has brought out more frauds committed by him.

The Attingal police, in a statement, said a special investigation squad led by Attingal Deputy Superintendent of Police S.Y. Suresh and inspector V.V. Dipin had arrested Anil Aloysius.

He was the main accused in a case relating to acquisition of nine cars from a finance company through fraud in 2012 and then reselling them.

During interrogation, the investigation team found fake seals from his rented accommodation at Kaniyapuram.

He was also wanted in connection with cases registered against him at the Pothencode and Kazhakuttam police stations in the district and in Anchal, Kollam, for carrying out loan fraud by submitting fake address and identity papers.

He was yet to be arrested in those cases. Efforts were on to unearth more frauds committed by him, the police said.