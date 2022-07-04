Probe on to identify attackers of Rahul Gandhi’s office: CM

‘Enquiry to find out who pulled down the picture of Mahatma Gandhi’

A police enquiry is continuing as to the identity the miscreants who pulled down a picture of Mahatma Gandhi which was on the wall, when the office of Rahul Gandhi, MP, at Wayanad was vandalised 10 days ago, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, said in the Assembly in reply to a submission by V. Joy, on Monday.

Mr. Joy, in his submission before the Assembly, said that after the attack on the office of the Wayanad MP, , Congress activists had alleged that SFI activists had destroyed the office files and the picture of the Father of the Nation and had given wide publicity to these allegations. Mr. Joy sought to draw attention to a report in the front page of a prominent newspaper on Monday, which said that the police report on the incident does not put the blame on SFI.

Mr. Vijayan, said that on June 24, a march taken out by “a group of student activists” had turned violent and a few of them had encroached into the office of the Wayanad MP and vandalised it.

The Kalpetta police had registered two cases in this regard. During enquiry, it was revealed that by 3.54 p.m on June 24, the police had thrown out all the miscreants from the MP’s office . The photos taken by the police department’s photographer, who reached the spot at 4.04 p.m., shows that the picture of Mahatma Gandhi was in its place on the wall. Many Malayalam television channels have also shown the same images in the visuals they telecast on the day.

After the “student activists” were thrown out from the office of the MP, only Congress party activists had stayed back in the office

At 4.29 p.m. when photographs were taken again, the framed picture of Mahatma Gandhi can be seen on the ground, its glass case broken, according to the statement given by the Police photographer to the inquiry officer, the Chief Minister said.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran has alleged a conspiracy behind the police submitting a report that SFI activists did not have a hand in the trashing of a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, while vandalising the office of the Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi

Though the CPI(M) had been forced to take a stand against the attack on Mr. Gandhi’s office in public, the party secretary had warned police against putting SFI leaders in the dock.

He said that there were many witnesses who gave the statement that the miscreants were around the locality till 4.30 p.m. Yet this fact seems to have been conveniently forgotten by the police, who were apparently under severe pressure to “play by a script prepared from those in high places” and to give a falsified report protecting SFI men, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

He said the report is a reflection of the police’s servility to CPI(M) and said that he also suspected the police hand in the trashing of the picture of Mahatma Gandhi.