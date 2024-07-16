Probe on into unnatural death of Kerala teen, potential role of online games being looked into

The Ernakulam Rural police continue to probe the unnatural death of a 15-year-old boy in his house within the Nedumbassery police limits in Kerala last week.

The boy was found hanging in his room on Friday evening. The investigation team led by Aluva DySP is looking into all possibilities, including potentially hazardous online games where the participants are given deadly tasks, including suicides.

It is known that the boy used to play online games on his parents’ mobile phones. However, on preliminary investigation, the investigation team could not find any potentially dangerous games. But the possibility of such games being kept hidden in a separate folder could not be ruled out either.

“Since doubts have been raised about the potential role of online games, we have sent both the mobile phones of the parents for forensic examination. Whether he was into any such game, and if he was, whether he played it solo or as a group are some of the aspects that will have to be looked into. We don’t want to leave any potential possibility left uninvestigated,” said investigation sources.

On the fateful evening, the mother who was at the home had send him to a flour mill in the neighbourhood and did not notice anything unusual in her son’s behaviour. He returned from the mill and even as the mother busied herself in the kitchen, he went upstairs, the police said.

“Usually, he used to open the gate when his father returned. Since he was not seen, the father searched for him and on getting no response from his son’s room that was bolted from inside he felt suspicious and broke open the door,” said the police sources.

According to the police, the victim used to be pretty reserved with very few friends. The investigation team is set to record the statements of the teachers and his friends this week itself to find out any potential lead to what triggered the ghastly act. That along with the forensic report of the mobile phones is expected to throw more light into the incident.

(Suicide prevention helpline: Disha - 1056, 0471-2552056)