Probe on into role of organised gangs in vehicle lifting cases in Kozhikode

Noticing a spike in motorcycle thefts in Kozhikode district, the police have started probing the suspected role of organised groups of people from other States in such cases. Most alleged thefts took place in parking areas without CCTV coverage, said the police.

The increased presence of migrants in various synthetic drugs smuggling cases is one of the reasons that prompted investigation squads to examine their suspected role in vehicle lifting cases.

Most junk shops in the city have been put under the surveillance of police squads. Since the sale of dismantled vehicle parts is reportedly the main source of income for several organised gangs, the police are also keeping an eye on scrap dealers purchasing old vehicles.

According to the police, there were several incidents in the past when costly metal components unloaded on the roadside for cable laying works were stolen. Some of the stolen articles that were sold to scrap dealers had been recovered too.

The police said highway patrol squads remained alert to prevent shipping of stolen vehicles or dismantled parts in goods carriers. The use of duplicate registration numbers on stolen vehicles taken to other States was also under scanner, they added.

“Many a time, motorbikes are stolen to flee a crime scene. Usually, such vehicles are abandoned in deserted areas. Now, the resale of such stolen vehicles at cheaper rates also happens as many buyers are unaware of the purpose of such brisk trade,” said a civil police officer. He added that the resale of stolen vehicles was mostly done by those looking for quick money to purchase synthetic drugs.

In the last four months, the City police had arrested 12 persons who were involved in multiple vehicle lifting cases. Seven of the arrested were teenagers who considered vehicle lifting as the easiest option to mobilise money for luxury living.

