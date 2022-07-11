Probe on into Mahila Morcha leader’s death

She reportedly blamed a BJP worker for her death

She reportedly blamed a BJP worker for her death

The police began an investigation into the death of Mahila Morcha leader Saranya Ramesh, 27, at Mattumantha, near here.

Saranya, the Palakkad constituency treasurer of the Mahila Morcha, was found dead at her house on Sunday evening.

The police recovered a note, presumed to have been written by Saranya, from her room. The police said they had launched an investigation based on the content of the note, which reportedly blamed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Prajeev, for her death.

The police said Saranya had reportedly made a video-call to Prajeev before committing suicide. The police said efforts were on to decode the content of the mobile phone. Saranya’s family complained to BJP leadership against Prajeev.

Prajeev has been absconding. BJP district president K.M. Haridas said that Prajeev was a railway worker and had not held any official position in the party.

Saranya’s father Rajan demanded a comprehensive investigation into her death, and demanded stringent action against those responsible for it.

Suicide Prevention Helpline : State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, DISHA - 1056.