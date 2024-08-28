Probe on into alleged irregularities at the Thiruvithamcore Cooperative Society

The Cooperation Department has ordered an inquiry with regard to the alleged irregularities at the Thiruvithamcore Cooperative Society (No. T-1530), even as more depositors filed police complaints over the past week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Registrar, Cooperation Department, has ordered the probe under Section 68(1) of the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act which deals with the fixing of responsibility for any loss to the society’s assets. The investigating officer has been directed to submit a report within three months.

An earlier investigation by the office of the Assistant Registrar (General) over 2023 and 2024 under Section 65 of the Act had revealed that the society has sustained a loss of ₹32.01 crore on account of ‘fund erosion,’ unapproved expenditure and other irregularities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thiruvithamcore Cooperative Society (T-1530), which has its main office at Sreekandeswaram, was registered in 2003 and started functioning in 2004.

In recent weeks, more than 50 depositors have filed police complaints seeking recovery of their deposit money, according to the Thiruvithamcore Cooperative Society (No. T-1530) Depositors’ Forum formed by the depositors. Close to 30 FIRs have been filed in various police stations in the capital city, a majority of them in the Fort police station. Depositors also staged a protest at the office of the Assistant Registrar on Tuesday seeking action to recover their money.

More than 100 aggrieved depositors are now part of a WhatsApp group started by the depositors’ forum, where the developments are being closely tracked. An informal calculation carried out by the action council put the deposits of about 62 individuals in the WhatsApp group at ₹7 crore. But the actual numbers could more much more, according to the forum.

Meanwhile, M.S. Kumar, former president of the cooperative society, termed the allegations baseless. He said that the society is capable of returning the deposits. Mr. Kumar attributed the present crisis in the society to the reduced inflow of deposits and loan repayments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The general crisis that subsequently gripped the State’s cooperative sector against the backdrop of the scandals involving the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank and the BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society had caused alarm among the depositors, aggravating the crisis, according to him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.